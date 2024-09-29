Hollywood’s rising star with a legacy of acting royalty, Dakota Johnson, has seamlessly transitioned from steamy roles in the Fifty Shades film series to becoming a household name.

Although her breakthrough came with Fifty Shades of Grey, which brought her international fame, she starred in several other critically acclaimed films, including Suspiria, A Bigger Splash, The Lost Daughter, Madame Web, Am I OK?, and Persuasion.

Born in Austin, Texas, Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actress first debuted in the industry in 1999’s Crazy In Alabama. However, it was her role as Anatasia Steel in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Fifty Shades of Grey that earned her massive success and cemented her status in the industry.

Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson, known for Miami Vice, and Melanie Griffith, known for Working Girl. The actress began her career as a model when she appeared in Teen Vogue at the age of 12. After finishing high school, she was signed up for Crazy in Alabama, a film directed by her stepfather, Antonio Banderas. Following her debut, she modeled for a few years and appeared in smaller roles like The Social Network, Goats, Beastly, For Ellen, 21 Jump Street, and The Five-Year Engagement.

After earning prominent success in the Fifty Shades franchise, the actress continued to explore her acting prowess. She appeared in different genres and even made her directorial debut with the music video, Cry Cry Cry, by Coldplay.

Johnson was initially involved with several artists, including Noah Gersh and Jordan Masterson. She dated Matthew Hitt. Since 2017, Johnson has been romantically linked with musician Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay.

The Madame Web actress has reflected her high income on properties, purchasing a home in Hollywood Hills for $3.55 million in 2016. The four-bedroom home, built in 1947 by Carl Maston, features a lap pool.

Not only this, Johnson made history after becoming the first-generation Miss Golden Globe. Miss or Mr. Golden Globe is a title awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to the child of a prominent Hollywood figure. The titleholder assists with handing out awards and ceremony logistics at the Golden Globe Awards, offering young Hollywood royalty a chance to enter the spotlight. Melanie Griffith, Johnson’s mother and daughter of Tippi Hedren, was honored as Miss Golden Globe in 1975.

