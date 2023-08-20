Chris Pratt is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood who became synonymous with the name Star-Lord after featuring in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and other Avenger movies. However, even though the actor is quite charming and talented, his hilarious behavioural patterns sometimes put him in danger.

This one time, Chris breaking n*de scene protocols, played a prank while shooting one of the scenes from the series Parks & Recreations. Scroll ahead to read what had happened next and what the actor did to get a letter from the NBC HR department.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Chris Pratt had appeared on the Graham Norton Show, he had talked about how he had stripped off his clothes and went full n*de to get a reaction from his co-star in the series Parks & Recreations. Recalling the incident, he said, “We were shooting a scene where my character turns up n*ked at my co-star’s door. I was wearing skin-colored underwear and I wasn’t getting quite the right reaction I was hoping for. It was late in the day so I decided to improvise and drop my trousers for the take … [Poehler’s] reaction was great! It was the take they used!”

Well, that’s quite TMI that the actor found the skin-coloured underwear uncomfortable for him to get into the mood. Huh, that guy!

For those who can’t recall which seen we are talking about here, it’s during ‘Kaboom’ in sixth episode of season two of Parks & Recreations. Chri Pratt further added how he then got schooled by NBC and said, “I got a letter from NBC’s HR department that said, ‘There is protocol about n*de scenes. This is not a joke and you are being reprimanded and you can’t go around telling people about this like some kind of joke!'”

Well, Chris being Chris, he had framed that letter!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Schooled Quentin Tarantino With His Brushed Acting Skills As He Improvised His Shirtless Scene In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & Made The Latter “Shut The F*ck Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News