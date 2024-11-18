Here’s the twist: Charlize Theron thought she was in the running to play Wonder Woman. But nope, Hollywood had other plans—they wanted her as Wonder Woman’s mom. Yup, you heard that right! And let’s just say, she didn’t take it as a compliment. She straight-up called it a slap in the face.

Theron dropped the bomb during a Watch What Happens Live interview with Andy Cohen. She casually told the host that this was just another example of Hollywood hitting you with a reality check as you age. “This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging,” she said.

The whole thing happened when someone in Hollywood contacted her about Wonder Woman. Thinking she would play the iconic superhero, Theron asked, “What does Wonder Woman really do?” To her shock, they hit her with, “No, it’s for Wonder Woman’s mom.” Reality hit hard. “It was the defining moment when I crossed over. And I wasn’t fully aware of it,” she admitted.

Eventually, the role of Hippolyta — Wonder Woman’s mom — went to 53-year-old Connie Nielsen. But before that, Charlize Theron got a harsh reality check on how Hollywood handles aging stars. The kicker? Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman herself, was just 34 — only nine years younger than Theron.

Crazy, right? Charlize Theron, the action legend (Mad Max: Fury Road, anyone?), was offered the “mom” role in a superhero movie. Hollywood’s age game is wild. Theron could’ve owned the Wonder Woman role, but instead, she was being pushed to play her mom. No wonder she called it a slap in the face.

But here’s the thing — Theron didn’t let it get to her. She just kept doing her thing. Wonder Woman became a box office beast, and Gadot went on to dominate the world. Meanwhile, Theron is taking on projects that fit her vibe.

So, maybe the Wonder Woman gig didn’t happen for Charlize Theron, but she’s still one of the top players in the game. Hollywood might’ve tried to put her in a box, but she’s over here proving that a little “slap in the face” only makes her return harder.

