Cardi B, before making it big as one of the iconic female rappers in the game, was a stripper, and she has always been proud of it. The fame, however, comes with a cost as the fans try to mess with them. A similar incident took place in January 2020 when a fan sprayed the rapper with champagne while she was performing at a strip club. Things quickly took a turn for the worse as her rapper husband Offset was present at the venue and he soon threw punches at the fan to save her lady love. Scroll down to know the details.

Cardi B was recently in the news when she drew comparisons between the French paparazzi and American photographers calling the former better since they love to show in a good light whereas the Americans deliberately click ugly pictures.

Speaking of Cardi B getting splashed with champagne by a fan at a strip club, according to TMZ, a video of the incident went viral in 2020 when someone from the crowd started splashing their champagne on Cardi B. The incident, as per reports, took place in Miami strip club Booby Trap On The River. In the video, Cardi’s husband, Offset then can be seen jumping from a stage and punching into the crowd before the security intervenes. Prior to the incident, Cardi B and Offset were seen enjoying themselves at the venue as the former performed on her hit singles.

Take a look:

That time Cardi B was performing and a guy sprayed her with champagne… so Offset hit the sh*t out of him 👀💯 pic.twitter.com/VVpI4zQ32t — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 25, 2023

Cardi B, during an earlier interview, shared how being a stripper made her feel “on top of the world” since she was one of the most-requested dancers. The rapper, at the time, stated, “I felt like, ‘You’re judging me, but I’m making more money than you.’ I felt like nobody could shame me for being a stripper. When I started stripping, I was making probably $500 a night.”

The WAP hitmaker added, “As I got bigger, I was making $2,000, maybe $5,000. When I got really popular on Instagram, I was making $7,000 to $10,000 a week. I felt on top of the world. I felt so untouchable and so s*xy, because there were rappers that all these girls lust over who would come to the strip club and request me to go to their section.”

