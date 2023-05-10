Actress and model Cara Delevingne has been open about her sexuality for a long time now. The actress never shies away from speaking her heart out and sharing details about her personal life. She once revealed how she contemplated ending her life while struggling with her sexuality.

Cara began her acting journey in 2012 with the film adaptation of Anna Karenina. She further went on to prove her acting mettle with various blockbusters, including Suicide Squad.

Cara Delevingne once revealed that she was quite homophobic while growing up due to her family. The actress even revealed that she was disgusted by the idea of a lesbian lover. Talking to Gwyneth Paltrow in her Goop podcast in 2021, Cara opened up about her upbringing in a conservative family. She said, “I grew up in an old-fashioned household.” She added, “I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually I think growing up, I was quite not noticeably, I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic.”

The Suicide Squad star continued, “The idea of being (with) same s*x (partners), I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never, that’s disgusting, ugh.'” She further recalled the phase when she was depressed and ashamed for being one. She said, “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But actually that was the part of me that I love so much and accept.”

Cara Delevingne, who initially came out as bisexual and later confirmed she is a pansexual, said she does not want to limit her choice. She said, “There is still a part of me where I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I could just be straight.’ It is really complicated.”

