Chris Hemsworth is one of the most loved and adored Hollywood celebrities. The actor enjoys a massive fanbase and has proved his mettle as an actor by being a part of some of the biggest blockbusters. He is still celebrated for his character Thor but do you know he almost went bankrupt before getting the iconic role? The actor once revealed he had missed out on major roles and was running out of money before he got his breakthrough role. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Chris, who has inspired many actors out there, had humble beginnings. He has put in a lot of hard work to reach the point where he is right now. He worked in various TV productions in his home country, Australia, and later, left for the United States to follow his dream. The actor once revealed before entering the Marvel universe and filming his first big role as Thor, he was running out of money, and it was quite frustrating for him.

During an inteview with The Variety, Chris Hemsworth once revealed he used to take a lot of pressure on himself to take care of his family and admitted that he could have stayed relaxed. The actor had said that the pressure led him to miss major roles but is thankful that he bagged the role of Thor. He said, “I got very close to Gambit in the Wolverine X-Men movies,” Hemsworth continued, though the role eventually went to Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch. “At the time I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”

For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth has a plethora of work today and is among the A-listers of Hollywood, however, the actor in the same interview had also confessed that he still gets nervous before movies.

Well, Chris Hemsworth was destined to play Thor, and it is still one of the most celebrated characters, right? For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

