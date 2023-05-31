Former bodyguards of celebrities have often spilled secrets of public figures and the same happened when a former bodyguard for Britney Spears earlier filed a lawsuit against the crooner of s*xual harassment. In he lawsuit, the former bodyguard identified as Fernando Flores also claimed that she was an abusive mother who hit her kids and also had s*x in front of them. Scroll down to read more.

Britney Spears, according to the lawsuit, regularly flashed her genitals at him. Flores in his lawsuit also claimed that the singers often created situations that saw her n*ked or partially exposed. The Toxic hitmaker was in the middle of her conservatorship when such indecent acts took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Radar Online, a copy of the lawsuit stated, “At a hotel in California, Plaintiff perceived, during security checks of the perimeter, Defendant loudly having s*xual relations while her two children were in the suite with her.” In the lawsuit, Flores claimed that the singer sent her twice to run errands but when he returned, he saw Britney “having vigorous sexual relations.” The award-winning songstress on a different occasion asked the guard for his belt to hit his elder son Sean Preston. The copy of the lawsuit stated, “Defendant Spears immediately ran back towards her house screaming ‘Preston’. She entered the residence through two French doors on the north side.”

The copy further mentioned, “Plaintiff exited the pool house, hearing Sean Preston screaming in terror and pain, and saw Defendant Spears at least twice savagely hitting the small child with Plaintiff’s belt.”

Britney Spears’ former bodyguard Fernando Flores in the lawsuit alleged that the Grammy-winning star fed her two small sons crabmeat despite their serious allergies to seafood. “When both boys started vomiting, Defendant Spears explicitly prevented Plaintiff and the children’s nanny from seeking medical care for the children,” mentioned the lawsuit.

Speaking of Britney Spears exposing her privates to Flores, the lawsuit stated that she flaunted her n*ked body and made “unwanted s*xual advances.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ J-Hope Reportedly Gets Promoted As An Assistant Instructor In Military, Fans Can’t Stop Lauding The Star: “So Proud Of You Hobi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News