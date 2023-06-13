Will Smith left the entire world in shock when he whacked his comedian and actor friend Chris Rock in the face at the 94th edition of the Oscars in March 2022. However, let us bring to your notice that this was not the only time when he slapped an individual in public. A controversial incident of the Men In Black star dating back to 2012 made headlines when Smith slapped a reporter after the latter attempted to plant a kiss on the actor’s mouth.

Will Smith’s antics, whether professional or personal, have always managed to stir up controversies. The 54-year-old got banned for 10 years from the Academy Awards after he slapped Chris Rock for cracking a balding joke on the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Scroll down to read more.

Speaking of the incident dating back to the red carpet premiere of Men In Black 3 in Moscow, as per India Today, Will Smith slapped a Ukrainian reporter named Vitalii Sediuk, who is apparently a prankster. In the old viral video, the reporter can be seen leaning for a hug towards Smith and then trying to kiss the actor leaving the latter irked. Smith then can be seen slapping the reporter in front of the cameras. While moving on, the actor in the video can be heard saying, “Sorry. He kissed me on my mouth. The joker is lucky I didn’t sucker punch him.” In his later appearance on David Letterman’s show, Smith explained, “We’re doing an interview. He’s a reporter, he says, “I’m your biggest fan, can I have a hug?” So I go to give this joker a hug and he tries to lean in to kiss me… it’s just awkward Dave!”

The Emancipation star added, “That’s what they were saying, they were like “Oh no, we’re sorry, it’s just his schtick.” And I said that’s why his a** got schtuck!”

Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who has pranked a lot of celebrities, later apologized for kissing Will Smith, “I apologise for my behaviour… I think it was too much. I just wanted to do something extraordinary to impress him.”

