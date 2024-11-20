Kristen Stewart wasn’t just Bella Swan in Twilight—her love life was a whole drama series. Everyone kept tabs from her on-and-off thing with Robert Pattinson to her later flings with Stella Maxwell and St. Vincent. But here’s the wild part: they told her to hide holding hands with her girlfriend in public if she wanted a shot at a Marvel movie.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Stewart alluded: “If you just, like, do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.” Her response? “I don’t want to work with people like that.” Respect.

It wasn’t just about holding hands. Hollywood wanted her to pick a side—“lesbian” or “heterosexual.” Kristen wasn’t down for that. “People in the world don’t like you,” she said. But she wasn’t about to let them box her in.

And here’s where it gets even more remarkable: Stewart’s on board with the shift that’s happening now. “We’re all kind of getting to a place where—we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous,” she said, loving how today’s youth are ditching labels altogether. It’s a “gorgeous” thing, she added. Stewart’s out here showing us that you don’t have to label yourself to be true to who you are.

It didn’t hurt her career, either. Kristen’s been picking bold, different roles ever since. She’s carving Hen Lane from Snow White and the Huntsman to Seberg. Now she’s got Charlie’s Angels coming out in November, starring alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Yeah, she’s crushing it.

The real takeaway? Kristen Stewart stayed true to herself, even when the industry tried to box her in. And honestly, that’s way cooler than any superhero gig—though let’s be honest, she’d slay one of those, too. Hollywood’s slow to catch up, but Stewart’s already ahead of the curve.

