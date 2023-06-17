Shooting for the mini series titled ‘Warnie’, based on legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, has come to a halt after the actors, who play the late cricketer and his wife Simone Callahan, were rushed to hospital when a steamy scene they were acting in went wrong.

Marny Kennedy in an interview said that she and co-star Alex Williams sustained injuries while filming the scene.

Alex Williams (33), and Marny Kennedy (29) star as Shane Warne and his wife in the upcoming two-part miniseries.

Kennedy told The Daily Telegraph: “We were going down a corridor and we were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed and sustained a broken wrist, while her co-star cracked the back of his head open. We ended up sitting in the emergency room together, he with a bandage around his head and me with my wrist strapped.”

The hospital they were taken to was reportedly “for the elderly”, so the two, dressed in their costumes as Shane Warne and his wife, looked out of place.

“It was just Alex and I with our bleached hair, fully still in the wardrobe, sitting there surrounded by elderly residents,” she recalled.

They managed to see the funny side, though, and got mugs made up for the cast and crew with a selfie the pair snapped while waiting in the Emergency Room.

No air date has been given to the controversial ‘Warnie’ TV series.

As per reports, fans have expressed their distaste for the telemovie on social media. The show dramatises Warne’s phenomenal rise, and his spectacular public fall from grace.

The show will see Williams, best known for his portrayal of Julian Assange in Channel 10’s ‘Underground: The Julian Assange Story’, play the cricketing legend, with Kennedy as his wife, and Jacquie Brennan as his mother, Brigitte.

British actress Shanti Kali will play supermodel Liz Hurley, with whom Warne had a high-profile relationship from 2011 to 2013.

