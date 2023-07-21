Ahead of the release of his fourth studio album ‘Utopia’, eight-time Grammy award-nominated Travis Scott released his new single ‘K-Pop with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Bringing together three of the music industry’s biggest stars, ‘K-Pop’ opens up the world of ‘Utopia’ and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like ‘Travis’. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison. Alongside the song, the official music video is set to premiere on July 21.

‘Utopia’ is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world. Up next, the once-in-a-generation auteur and cultural phenomenon will give the live debut of the new material on stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on July 28.

In 2012, Scott signed his first major-label contract with Epic Records and a publishing deal with Kanye West’s GOOD Music.. Scott’s first full-length project, the mixtape Owl Pharaoh, was self-released in 2013.

It was followed with a second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, in 2014. His debut studio album, Rodeo (2015), was led by the hit single “Antidote”.

His second album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016), became his first number one album on the Billboard 200.

The following year, Scott released a collaborative album with Quavo titled Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho under the group name Huncho Jack.

In 2018, his third studio album, Astroworld, was released to critical acclaim and produced his first BillboardHot 100 number one single, “Sicko Mode” (featuring Drake). Over the course of his career, Scott has become a globally recognised artist and pop culture figure.

Must Read: When Johnny Deep & Amber Heard’s Apology Video For Illegally Smuggling Her Two Dogs Received Backlash, Ricky Gervais Called It A Hostage Video, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News