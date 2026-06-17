The first feature film made by Pixar was the iconic animated comedy-drama, Toy Story, which was released in 1995. It was also the first animated movie to receive a ‘Best Original Screenplay’ Academy Award nomination. In addition to its positive critical reception, the film also performed well at the box office and grossed $401.2 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Its critical and commercial success led to three sequels and one spin-off. Now, all eyes are on how the main franchise’s fifth installment, Toy Story 5, fares with critics and how well it performs in theaters.

Slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026, Toy Story 5 has recently received a critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Want to know how it compares with the first four films in the main franchise and its spin-off, Lightyear? Keep scrolling to find out.

Toy Story 5 vs. Toy Story Franchise – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Comparison

At the time of writing, Toy Story 5 holds an impressive critics’ score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, let’s take a look at how the first four films and the spin-off are rated by critics on the review aggregator.

Toy Story (1995): 100% Toy Story 2 (1999): 100% Toy Story 3 (2010): 98% Toy Story 4 (2019): 97% Lightyear (2022): 74%

The above critics’ scores show that Toy Story 5, despite a 93% rating, is currently behind the first four films of the main franchise. However, it is much ahead of the 2022 spinoff Lightyear’s 74% score. Having said that, the critics’ score of the latest installment might fluctuate in the coming days as more reviewers register their ratings. But a major change appears unlikely.

What Is Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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