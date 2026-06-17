Toy Story 5’s opening-weekend projections are already grabbing headlines, raising anticipation for the release. The movie is tracking to score the biggest and best global opening weekend in the Toy Story franchise. Needless to say, it would be delivering this year’s biggest debut to date in North America. It is quite impressive to manage this feat amid the football World Cup fever.

The franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide across four films. The Pixar movie has reportedly generated over $16 billion in lifetime revenue for Disney, including box office, home entertainment, and retail merchandise. Toy Story 4 is the highest-grossing animated film in the franchise, grossing over $1.07 billion worldwide. The fifth film also has the potential to become the new #1 in the Toy Story franchise.

How much is Toy Story 5 tracking to earn in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office?

According to reports, Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is tracking for the biggest and franchise-best opening weekend at the domestic and worldwide box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report claims that Toy Story’s upcoming installment is tracking to earn between $140 million and $150 million in its domestic opening weekend.

The report further revealed that it has kicked off its global rollout today, and the overseas projections are also very hopeful. The Pixar movie is tracking to earn between $130 million and $140 million over the 5-day international opening. Therefore, the worldwide debut is expected to be between $270 million and $290 million. It would be the biggest opening weekend in the Toy Story franchise.

More about the movie

If Toy Story 5 lands within the projected range in North America, then it will comfortably beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s $131.7 million debut, but beating its $372.5 million global debut seems unlikely. Among Pixar releases, Incredibles 2 had the biggest opening weekend, grossing $182.6 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 holds the global opening record for Pixar with $384 million [via Deadline]. For the record, Toy Story 4 collected $249 million in its worldwide debut. Thus, the fifth film is tracking to have the biggest debut in the franchise at least.

Toy Story 5, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, will be released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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