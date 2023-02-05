Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan appeared to take some serious digs at Pamela Anderson in a now-deleted video.

Brittany, 36, who married the rockstar in 2019, appeared to hit out at Pamela, 55, in a TikTok video, which has since been removed, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Model Brittany’s video referenced ‘Pam’, following the ‘Baywatch’ star’s recent admissions about her marriage to Brittany’s husband Tommy Lee, which Pamela Anderson confessed would “annoy” his now wife.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Pamela Anderson claimed she never got over the breakdown of her divorce with Tommy Lee. The pair got married after just four days of knowing one another and share two sons.

Brittany Furlan’s removed the clip that reportedly showed the model with a Pamela-style filter on her face and had the words “Pam if I died” written underneath.

Mirror.co.uk further stated that earlier, she took to her TikTok to thank fans for their support after Pamela Anderson said her new documentary would “annoy” the ‘Motley Crue’ drummer’s wife.

She said in a video: “Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I’m okay. Because I know people have been checking on me which is really nice, and I’m good, don’t worry – and don’t worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they’re saying.”

