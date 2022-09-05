Music icon Sir Tom Jones has no intention of slowing down in his twilight years. He has vowed to keep on performing until he hits the grand old age of 100 years.

The music legend is 82-years-old — well over the legal age of retirement in the UK — but has no intention of hanging up his microphone any time soon, reports Mirror.co.uk.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Tom Jones, whose career began way back in 1964, is still living in the limelight and this weekend made his return to The Voice on ITV.

And while the show will be keeping him busy for the next few months as episodes air leading up to a live final, Tom Jones said he can’t wait to keep on performing himself.

The Welsh wonder told The Sun: “I’ll still be performing when I’m 100, if I can. When I was young I used to say I’ll be doing it until I was 97, but it’s not that far away now.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that Jones is still performing for fans — and has discovered an unusual new way to help keep motivated and agile as he battles niggling back pain.

He told The Mirror earlier: “I have an inversion table in my dressing room, so I lie upside down for a couple of minutes and then you come up and then you can walk.”

Talking about Sir Tom Jones, the singer’s performing range includes pop, R&B, show tunes, country, dance, soul and gospel. His career began with a string of top-ten hits in the mid-1960s. Some of his hit tracks include It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat?, the theme song for the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, Green, Green Grass of Home, Delilah, She’s a Lady, Kiss and Sex Bomb.

