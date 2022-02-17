Tom Hanks is undoubtedly one of the most-respected and followed actors of Hollywood who has delivered several hits in the last three decades. His son, Chet, recently shared a YouTube video explaining what his childhood was like and a specific sentence seems to have garnered attention from the audience. Speaking about his struggles as a star kid, he said that he never had a proper ‘male model’ who could guide him through his difficult times.

For the unversed, Hanks was last seen in movies like Finch, Greyhound, News of the World, and The Circle, most of which received raving reviews from the audience and critics alike. A bunch of recent reports suggest that he will soon be seen playing key roles in films like Pinocchio, Asteroid City, and A Man Called Ove, amongst others.

The whole Chet and Tom Hanks drama unfolded when the former shared a YouTube video, shedding some light on his childhood memories. He stressed on the negative parts of it and clarified that the fame and recognition was toxic in some ways.

Speaking about having no role model, Tom Hanks’ son said, “I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, f*ck these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to f*cking throw their shade at you so you can feel sh*tty about yourself because they are jealous’. I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

The comment seems to have left Tom Hanks fans quite triggered as they strongly believe that the actor is a good man and Chet is still coming from a place of privilege. Some of the netizens even went on to call him ‘clueless’ and ‘entitled out-of-touch rich kid’. Here are a few reactions.

So ‘strong male role models’ equals douchebag in his world?? Because tom hanks is a quality person — The B (@bridgeyrocks) February 17, 2022

You know, everyone talks about #TomHanks being “America’s dad” like it’s a good thing.

He is *actually* this guy’s dad, and this guy uses “Social Justice Warriors” as a derogatory term and speaks in a fake Jamaican accent.

Oh shit… is #ChetHanks the epitome of America? pic.twitter.com/kv36CnDyKV — BanthaSurprise (@BanthaSurprise) February 17, 2022

#Chet is a clueless, entitled out-of-touch rich kid – with First World Problems. ____________#TomHanks' son Chet: I didn't have a 'strong male role model' growing up https://t.co/KVjv0YG3p3 via @pagesix — αιявσяηє νєтєяαη™ 🦅 (@2ndAmend1791) February 17, 2022

What a creep he seems to be. I can see why he wasn’t well-liked. Throwing your Dad under the bus is a case in point. #chethanks #tomhanks — Isabella Bird (@rockrock10) February 16, 2022

