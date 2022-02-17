Actress Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Kim Cattrall’s absence in the Sex And The City reboot titled And Just Like That.

Without even mentioning Cattrall‘s name amid their feud, Parker discussed the matter during her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a recent episode, Cohen asked Sarah Jessica Parker about it.

“I loved how the show handled Samantha’s absence, and every time a text came though I felt like the heart of Samantha came through — she had a lot of heart. How did you feel in the end about how you all handled that? You kept her alive,” Andy Cohen said.

To that, Sarah Jessica Parker responded: “Yeah, well, I think… I can take no credit to how we handled it, except that I got to convey the messages since they’re not spoken.”

She added, “But it is Michael Patrick King who is our showrunner and our head writer, and his extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers.”

Sarah Jessica Parker continued, “It was an idea because Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but… people aren’t absent from you life when you don’t want them to be, you know?”

Jessica Parker said that Michael handled Samantha’s absence “with grace and dignity and respect, and love and affection for that character.” She added, “I thought it mimicked many friendships that, you know, challenge each other, and struggle, and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

On And Just Like Thate, it was revealed that Samantha moved to London and cut ties with the group. She made the decision because she was upset that she had been dropped as publicist for Carrie Bradshaw’s book.

Later in the final episode of season 1 of the Sex and the City reboot, Carrie and Samantha appear to bury the hatchet. Through text, they agreed to meet up for a drink.

