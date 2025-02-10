Super Bowl LIX kicked off with an unexpected moment that left viewers scratching their heads—Tom Cruise delivering a dramatic pre-game promo that felt more bizarre than inspiring.

With a packed Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where high-profile guests like Taylor Swift and former President Donald Trump looked on, millions tuned in expecting a high-energy start.

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump stuns America by being the FIRST sitting President at a Super Bowl The Stadium erupts when they see Donald Trump Donald Trump’s Aura is UNMATCHED pic.twitter.com/XlgOoa9vNw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 9, 2025

Tom Cruise’s Appearance Sparks Online Buzz

However, despite the gathering of big shots, Cruise took center stage, narrating a slow-motion montage filled with grand declarations about the stakes of the game and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

“We encounter a mission that doesn’t come along very often,” the Top Gun star said. “It has all led to this… yet there’s always new heights to be reached.”

“The long winding road here has all led to this.” @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX 💪 pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

While the speech itself was filled with the usual over-the-top sports theatrics, it wasn’t the words that had people talking—it was Cruise’s appearance. Social media lit up with speculation, with many questioning whether the Top Gun star looked like himself at all.

Comparisons to Face/Off and Mission: Impossible flooded in, with theories ranging from AI manipulation to the actor simply showing his age. “Tom Cruise looks like Tom Cruise wearing a Tom Cruise skin suit,” one X user wrote. Another said, “Is this an AI Tom Cruise?”

Tom Cruise looks like Tom Cruise wearing a Tom Cruise skin suit — brit (@pashedmotatos) February 9, 2025

Is this an Ai Tom Cruise? pic.twitter.com/CxJDcCzQkP — Stanley Chow (@stan_chow) February 9, 2025

A third posted, “Why does Tom Cruise‘s face look weird, like AI or something.” A fourth added, “He’s reached the point where he does not look like Tom Cruise anymore.”

Why does Tom Cruise's face look weird, like AI or something — EvelDick (@EvelDick) February 9, 2025

He’s reached the point where he does not look like tom cruise anymore. pic.twitter.com/tHOSDSgTQB — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) February 9, 2025

Jon Hamm’s Unintended Viral Moment

Cruise wasn’t the only one making waves before kickoff. Jon Hamm, tasked with introducing the Kansas City Chiefs onto the field, attempted to hype up the reigning champions as they chased an elusive three-peat.

However, his moment took an unexpected turn when his voice cracked at the worst possible time, turning what should have been a rousing introduction into an instant viral moment.

Jon Hamm introduces his AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/PN8WJB7tuT — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

