Tom Cruise is among the richest and among the world’s most successful actors. The actor is trendy among fans worldwide and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, Tom has played some of the most iconic roles in cinema history and will be next seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which happens to be one of the most awaited films of 2023. Amid the same, Tom’s picture with his stunt doubles has gone viral on social media, and netizens are having a hilarious time reacting to the photo as they look exactly the same as the actor. Scroll below to take a look!

Tom is quite popular on social media, with over 9 million followers on Instagram. Talking about his career, the actor has done a handful of action films and has created his own niche in the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer took to her Twitter account and shared a picture of Tom Cruise with his stunt doubles from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and fans are going gaga over the deadly similarities between the three.

Take a look at the picture of Tom Cruise with his stunt doubles below:

Tom Cruise's stunt doubles at the wrap party of Mission Impossible 7 👀 Pic credit :- Facebook Harsh Warrdhan pic.twitter.com/GV6FwaOtO9 — Lakshmi R Iyer (@LakshmiRIyer) June 7, 2023

Can you unsee the similarities here? We can’t. We can see three Tom Cruises here, NGL.

Reacting to his picture on social media, a user on Twitter commented, “They’re like multiple choice question options.”

Another user commented, “Wait WHICH ONE IS TOM CRUISE? IS HE EVEN THERE IN THIS PIC?!?! WHAT IS GOING ON!!!!”

A third commented, “Original wala kaunsa hai??”

A fourth commented, “Are they really only stunt doubles or twin brothers .”

We don’t know yet if this pic is AI generated since Tom does his own stunts, but they look incredibly similar, and let’s wait to find out if this photo is real or not.

