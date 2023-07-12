Tom Cruise is one of the most popular celebrities in the world and undoubtedly has a one-of-a-kind personality. While he has delivered unforgettable performances and performed death-defying stunts in his recent films, his love life has also been intriguing. Since gaining worldwide fame in the 1980s, Cruise has been romantically linked to several women, and what’s interesting is that most of them are fellow celebrities.

According to several reports, his latest girlfriend is his co-star in the upcoming film, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ It’s important to know how he became a global icon. Today, he continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen presence.

Tom Cruise remains an enigma in Hollywood, leaving us all eager to see what he does next, both personally and professionally. So, let’s take several steps back and get to know about all the gorgeous women he has been romantically linked with over the years. Take a deep breath because the list is quite extraordinary.

Melissa Gilbert

Before he became Tom Cruise, he was just Tom Mapother. And who was lucky enough to catch his eye during his struggling actor days? None other than the stunning Melissa Gilbert! In one of the most scandalous revelations, Gilbert told Watch What Happens Live that she dated Cruise when she was merely 16 or 17 years of age. Back then, Cruise was a struggling artist trying to make it big, while Gilbert was already a rising star on ‘Little House on the Prairie’. She even went as far as buying him his first set of dishes. But alas, their fiery romance burned out after a few months.

It’s fascinating to see how Cruise’s journey began in Hollywood and we don’t how many secrets are locked up in the depths of Tom Cruise’s past.

Patti Scialfa

After a short-term relationship with Gilbert, there were rumors of his alliances with Heather Locklear and Rebecca de Mornay. Although these relationships remain unconfirmed, there is one spicy fling that can’t be ignored. Brace yourself, for in 1985, Cruise set his sights on none other than the radiant Patti Scialfa.

According to a sizzling People Magazine report, Scialfa had a whirlwind romance with Cruise. From passionate encounters to the fiery embrace of everlasting love with Springsteen, Scialfa’s journey has been one for the books.

Cher

Tom Cruise and Cher dated in the 80s after meeting at a wedding. They were both famous at the time, with Cher being a pop sensation and Tom Cruise starring in movies like ‘Top Gun.’ They dated for about a year but eventually broke up. Despite the breakup, they shared a good friendship, and Cher even mentioned Tom Cruise as one of her top lovers in an episode of Watch What Happens Live. This was the last time Tom Cruise dated someone more famous than himself, as his fame grew after the release of ‘Top Gun.’

Mimi Rogers

The ‘Mission: Impossible star wed actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, but their union was short-lived. It’s speculated that Rogers introduced Cruise to Scientology, but regardless, their relationship couldn’t stand the test of time. Rogers blamed intimacy issues and their differing career trajectories. Both had successful starts in the film industry, with Rogers earning acclaim for her roles in films like ‘Gung Ho,’ ‘Someone to Watch Over Me,’ and ‘Street Smart,’ yet she found herself overshadowed by Cruise’s stardom. But Rogers didn’t leave empty-handed and received a $4 million settlement in their divorce.

Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise wasted no time moving on from his failed marriage to Mimi Rogers and set his eyes on the gorgeous Nicole Kidman. Reports reveal that the sparks flew on the set of ‘Days of Thunder’ in 1990, and by the time they filmed ‘Far and Away’ in 1992, they were already husband and wife. This power couple sent shockwaves through Hollywood, but their sizzling on-screen chemistry couldn’t save them from the tumultuous reality of their relationship. It has been widely reported that their collaboration in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999) only fueled rumors of their troubled marriage. In the end, the couple’s diverging careers tore them apart and Entertainment Weekly reported that they got divorced in 2001. It’s one of those stories that went down in flames, but they remain united as co-parents to their adopted children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony.

Penelope Cruz

We all know how passionate Tom Cruise is and his intense passion knows no bounds. That’s why he didn’t waste any time swiftly moving on from one failed marriage to another while working on the movie, titled ‘Vanilla Sky’. Without any guesses, his irresistible charm captivated his co-star, the ever-so-gorgeous Penelope Cruz, who played his enchanting love interest on-screen. Despite being so ridiculously famous, they managed to hide their romance from almost everyone. But it seems, Cruz and Cruise were never to stay forever with each other and their love affair reached its inevitable end in 2004. People Magazine went on to report that the duo broke up in January 2004. There were reports that the couple reconciled, as both Cruise and Cruz insisted on remaining in each other’s lives, but sadly, they were just rumors and they never got back with each other. A tale of passion, allure, and the bittersweet nature of Hollywood love.

Katie Holmes

This one needs very little introduction. Tom Cruise’s relationship with Katie Holmes became a public spectacle when the actor took the stage on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’. He didn’t leave any stone unturned to unleash a flood of unbridled love for the stunning Katie Holmes. Their relationship left viewers captivate and cringing at the same time. The duo exchanged vows in 2005 and embarked on a beautiful journey. A year lear, their married life got even better with the arrival of their precious daughter, Suri. However, just like Tom Cruise’s previous marriages, this also couldn’t stand the test of time. The couple ended their marriage and got divorced in 2012.

In an interview with InStyle, Holmes didn’t shy away from admitting that the attention of being married to Tom Cruise was “overwhelming”.

Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise always tends to find love and even though his love life has slowed down, he can never be out of the game. According to The Sun, Cruise started dating his ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Hayley Atwell in 2020. Their relationship blossomed when the movie went into production. Everything looked pretty normal until the day their fairytale love story came to an end in May 2022.

While we don’t know the official reason for their split, Tom Cruise and Atwell appear to be very friendly while promoting the movie.

