Known for his distinctive style, there’s no one like Quentin Tarantino in directing. He is the most iconic and influential filmmaker of modern cinema, catapulted his presence in the Hollywood industry with movies like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While the director has collaborated with some of the industry’s finest actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradd Pitt, Uma Thurman, and Christopher Waltz, he has also played a significant role in skyrocketing their careers. However, there’s one thing he once revealed that he never does while working with A-list stars.

He began his career with his first heist film, Reservoir Dogs, which quickly gained his reputation as a visionary director. Since then, he has delivered blockbuster movies and won eight Golden Globe Awards, seven BAFTA Awards, and seven Academy Awards. Don’t trophies say it all?

When he was asked for advice for young filmmakers on directing actors, Tarantino once shared that he should not intimidate them. In a throwback conversation with the American Film Institute during the screening of Django Unchained, the filmmaker said, “Don’t be scared. Don’t be intimidated by them. You’re there to find it together…don’t tell them how to do the scene; don’t tell them what you are looking for. They have the material themselves and devised their own thing.”

He continued, “You will never see what was in their head. An adjustment is the easiest thing in the world to give. You’re the director, and they’ll do whatever they say, but let them do the first shot at it, what they came up with.”

Tarantino further explained that being physically present with the actors during a scene is important, rather than observing from a distance behind a monitor, referring to it as “Video Village.” He shared that by staying close to the camera, the director can have a more intimate connection with the performance, experiencing the raw emotions of the acting in real time.

