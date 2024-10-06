Anne Hathaway is ready to wear the tiara again after two decades! The Princess Diaries, the franchise that shot the actress to stardom, is getting a threequel with Hathaway returning to play the iconic role of Princess Mia Thermopolis.

The actress confirmed the development of the project with a social media post on Friday. The original Disney film, which came out in 2001, told the story of a down-to-earth teenager who finds out that she is the heir to the throne of a fictional European country called Genovia.

The Princess Diaries 3 Officially in the Works with Anne Hathaway Returning

Hathaway took to Instagram on October 4th to share a video that featured clips from the previous two films and the iconic dialog from the franchise, “Shut Up!” “Miracles happen ✨👑 Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

The Princess Diaries 3 is being directed by Adele Lim, who previously helmed the 2023 comedy film Joy Ride. Flora Greeson, the screenwriter behind The High Note, is penning the script. Debra Martin Chase, the producer of the franchise, returns to produce the threequel, along with Hathaway’s company Somewhere Pictures. The plot details have been kept under wraps for now.

Released in 2001, The Princess Diaries made Hathaway a household name with her portrayal of the teen Mia Thermopolis. The film also starred Julie Andrews as Mia’s grandmother and Queen regent of Genovia, Clarisse Renaldi. The duo then returned for the film’s 2004 sequel, titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

It remains to be seen if Andrews will reprise her role in the third part. However, the British actress previously stated that she is not sure about starring in the film as she does not know where she would fit into the story. Based on Meg Cabot’s novel of the same name, the original film was directed by Garry Marshall, with Gina Wendkos serving as the writer. The pair also worked on the second part, and Shonda Rhimes joined them as a co-writer.

