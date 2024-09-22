Anne Hathaway once revealed she was left with lingering “trust issues” following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri, who was arrested and convicted of fraud. In a 2010 Vogue interview, Hathaway opened up about her experience with the breakup.

In 2008, Anne Hathaway’s then-boyfriend of over four years, Raffaello Follieri, was arrested for fraud and money laundering. Hathaway broke up with Follieri days before he was taken into custody. Follieri pleaded guilty to 14 counts of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy.

For two years, Hathaway refused to speak about her breakup. In the 2010 November issue of Vogue magazine, she opened up about her ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri. The interview was held ahead of the premiere of her new film Love and Other Drugs. During the interview, Hathaway quipped that “fraud” was a dealbreaker for her in that relationship.

Hathaway said she struggled to escape the memories of her ex, Follieri when she read the script for Love and Other Drugs. The Princess Diaries actress recalled, “I was a wreck from start to finish.”

The movie star said she broke down every day while filming. She said, “I think I cried every single day … Gosh, I hate talking about the breakup because I don’t want it to define me.”

Hathaway revealed she had to lean on many people to get through the difficult time in her life. “I had to lean so much more heavily on everyone around me than I’m used to. I’m used to pulling my own weight,” she noted.

Anne Hathaway suggested that, given her ignorance of her ex-boyfriend’s fraudulent activities, she found it hard to trust people. She noted, “As is to be expected, there were a lot of lingering trust issues, and I think that making a film about trust required a great deal of trust—well, it was a challenge to get there.”

After her breakup with Follieri, Hathaway went on to date actor Adam Shulman. The pair were first spotted together in 2009.

