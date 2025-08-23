The Long Walk First Screening Shocks Audiences With 200+ Heart Rates

2025 has been an exciting year so far for horror fans. It began with Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed period film Sinners, followed by the unsettling psychological horror Bring Her Back and the supernatural thriller Final Destination: Bloodlines. Danny Boyle returned with his post-apocalyptic zombie sequel 28 Years Later, and most recently, Zach Cregger delivered Weapons. And the year is far from over.

Now, an upcoming film called The Long Walk is making waves among horror enthusiasts. At its first screening, the film reportedly disturbed audiences so much that their heart rates spiked to unusually high numbers. The makers even released a short clip showcasing audience reactions during the screening. According to their claim, within the first twenty minutes, heart rates exploded over 2.5 times the average resting rate, and at its peak, the movie pushed heart rates over 200 BPM.

The average human’s heart beats 70-80 times a minute. During #TheLongWalk audiences were pushed past 200. How far could you go? pic.twitter.com/De63bKsJqb — The Long Walk (@jointhelongwalk) August 21, 2025

The post sparked a discussion among X users about whether The Long Walk is genuinely terrifying or a clever marketing strategy. Here’s what some fans are saying:

Some X users believe it’s a clever marketing move, arguing that the movie is being heavily hyped to generate buzz.

People are over hyping it as usual. — Lord Pagliarello (@LordPagliarello) August 23, 2025

Nothing loses my interest like a trailer of paid reactions. — 🇩🇴 (@MARCOSMCFLY_) August 22, 2025

Y’all hyping this up but I bet it’s just another slow-burn thriller where nothing happens until the last 10 minutes — Finral (@S3V3N7Y) August 22, 2025

Why do they have to pull this nonsense when promoting movies? It looks like a good movie but no one has a 200 bpm while at rest. People on tense roller coasters hit a peak of 150. 200 bpm at rest is a medical emergency. — Longshankers (@Long_shankers) August 23, 2025

clever marketing, but the director’s prior work suggests itll be a pretty generic, safe movie — Russ (@Russ__ATX) August 22, 2025

On the other hand, many X users are genuinely excited to see the movie, eager to experience the thrill for themselves.

That’s a wining moment for every single person including director writer and actor pic.twitter.com/eC657JsGAJ — Meta Gandhi (@MetaGandhi_) August 23, 2025

If this is anything like the book this is going to be a good one — 3basketcases (@3basketcases) August 22, 2025

Thrilling I must say — MADE 💎🌫️ (@waiiteey__) August 23, 2025

I literally held my breath through the trailer.

Intense — CryptoBros (@CryptoBros001) August 22, 2025

Can’t wait to see this movie — Mike H (@mikeyh828) August 23, 2025

The Bottom Line

Whether some see it as a clever marketing move or are genuinely excited to watch it, a few things about The Long Walk can’t be ignored. First, the movie is based on the 1979 novel by the “King of Horror,” Stephen King, whose cinematic adaptations, including Carrie, The Shining, It, The Shawshank Redemption, and Misery, have captivated audiences worldwide.

Second, The Long Walk is directed by Francis Lawrence, known for Constantine (2005), I Am Legend (2007), and the Hunger Games series. Early reactions describe the film as powerful, brutal, gripping, and a brilliant Stephen King adaptation featuring Oscar-worthy performances. While it appears poised to be one of 2025’s genuinely scary films, whether it’s marketed cleverly or not remains in the hands of the filmmakers.

The Long Walk – Plot, Cast & Release Date

The Long Walk is a dystopian thriller that follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner.

It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk is scheduled for release in US theaters on September 12, 2025.

The Long Walk Trailer

