The Batman: Colin Farrell On Shooting Matt Reeves' Film, "I Fought Valiantly For A Cigar"

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has shared that he was prevented from smoking on the set of ‘The Batman’ as he is playing a younger version of The Penguin.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old character portrays Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in Matt Reeves‘ new take on the Caped Crusader but said that he wasn’t allowed to light up by film bosses as he is playing a younger version of the villain, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

Colin Farrell told Jake’s Takes: “I fought valiantly for a cigar, I even said at one stage, ‘Can I have it unlit?’, and they were like no. The Oz that we meet hasn’t embodied the energy of the Penguin that we recognise from the source comics and from previous films, so I’ll see if it goes again.”

The ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ star Colin Farrell also suggested that The Penguin is a role he would like to keep and play going forward in future movies.

Farrell said: “I’d love to explore it because he’s not an underboss, he’s not a boss, he’s just a soldier of Falcone at this stage. But he has great ambition and dreams of doing big things.”

The actor previously revealed that his take was inspired by Fredo Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ as both characters feel as if they are “underestimated”.

Colin Farrell shared: “There’s a touch of John Cazale as Fredo in ‘The Godfather’. He’s a mid-level mobster guy and he’s got a bit of showmanship to him, but you can see that he wants more and that he’s been underestimated. He’s ready to make his move.”

Colin Farrell has suggested that he only features in a handful of scenes during the film, which sees Robert Pattinson make his debut as the iconic superhero.

The star shared: “I’m only it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence. Really, it’s a freebie to me. I’ll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f****** nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he (Reeves) brought this world to life.”

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Leaked Lego Set Spoils & Confirms 2 Major Avengers Cameos Ft. Spider-Man, Iron Man?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube