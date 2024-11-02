When I thought I’d left Game of Thrones behind, Taylor Swift pulled me back into Westeros with her new album, Folklore. One song, in particular, has me convinced it’s all about Daenerys Targaryen, aka the Mad Queen. I swear this on the Old Gods and the New!

Let’s dive in. Following the surprise album drop, Taylor teased characters from her songs, dropping hints like “a misfit widow getting gleeful revenge on the town that cast her out.” Sounds familiar, right? I mean, who else fits that description better than Dany herself?

In May 2019, before the Game of Thrones series finale hit, Taylor confessed to being a superfan in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She even admitted that many tracks from her album Reputation drew inspiration from Westeros’ fierce women. Take the line, “I got a list of names, and yours is in red underlined”—a nod to Arya Stark that Taylor confirmed herself.

Now, let’s get to the lyrics of “Mad Woman,” which are the tangible evidence. The line “Does she smile or does she mouth ‘F*ck you forever’?” immediately conjured images of Emilia Clarke’s iconic expressions. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Next up: “Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?” This line plays on the weapons used against Dany’s dragons, known as Scorpions. It’s not a direct reference yet, but it’s planting some Game of Thrones imagery.

Then we hit the heavy stuff: “Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy.” Taylor’s onto something here. When you keep telling someone they seem angry, guess what? They get angrier! This echoes the sentiments of characters like Tyrion Lannister, who pondered Dany’s fate and the “Targaryen madness.”

And don’t miss: “What a shame she went mad.” That feels like a direct Tyrion quote. The frustration over Daenerys’ downfall is palpable.

Now, let’s talk dragons. The line “Now I breathe flames each time I talk” and “My cannons all firin’ at your yacht” seals the deal on the Targaryen imagery. The “yacht” could easily refer to Euron Greyjoy’s Iron Fleet—talk about burning bridges!

Swift also croons, “Women like hunting witches too.” Here, she slyly connects to Daenerys’ rivalry with Cersei. In her other Thrones-inspired track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” she mentions burning witches. Coincidence? I think not!

The lyric “It’s obvious that wanting me dead has brought you two together” invites debate about who she’s addressing. You could point fingers at real-life figures like Scooter Braun, but I see Dany’s paranoia about her enemies—Cersei, Euron, Jon, and Tyrion—simmering underneath.

And we can’t overlook: “Watching you climb, watching you climb over people like me.” This feels like a direct nod to Jon Snow. When Dany landed in Westeros, she never anticipated competition from him—especially not someone rising so quickly in the ranks.

Finally, in Game of Thrones, a monarch’s council members are known as the “master of” something. The “Master of Spin” likely refers to Varys, the Master of Whispers, who famously met his fiery end at Dany’s hands.

So there you have it—Taylor Swift’s “Mad Woman” clearly channels the fiery spirit of Daenerys Targaryen. With lyrical connections to Game of Thrones, it’s impossible not to see the Targaryen influence. Long live the Mad Queen!

