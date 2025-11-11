Taylor Swift is embarking on a new chapter of her life, and she is ensuring it feels special from the very start. The singer, who got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce in August after dating for two years, has begun building her bridal party in style. The wedding buzz started when she was spotted at Manhattan’s exclusive Zero Bond last week, where friends say she was in full celebration mode, smiling and glowing as the plans began to take shape.

The Bridesmaids in Taylor Swift’s Wedding

After keeping details of her upcoming Rhode Island wedding under wraps, the first significant update has now surfaced — two of her closest friends have officially joined her bridal party. Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have both been asked to be bridesmaids, per The US Sun.

So imagine you are just walking around in NYC, and you run into Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner all out together. pic.twitter.com/rS18gh56Oj — David Veale 🇺🇦 (@DavidVeale19) November 5, 2023

Gigi reportedly received the surprise invitation during the same Zero Bond dinner and was thrilled to be included. Taylor also approached Selena, who recently married Benny Blanco in September, and Selena happily agreed to participate in the celebrations.

Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle Joins the Celebration

According to the outlet, a source revealed that Swift wants her wedding journey to feel like a celebration shared with the people closest to her. She plans on making it full of fun moments, parties, and trips leading up to the big day. Gomez has already been offering her some wedding planning guidance.

The singer has also been seen spending more time with her close circle lately, including dinners with Ashley Avignone and Sabrina Carpenter, which fans believe are all part of the bridal planning process.

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, and Selena Gomez exit Bond st in NYC tonight. pic.twitter.com/yBwxPfYil4 — Taylor Swift Photos (@swiftupload) November 5, 2023

A Rhode Island Wedding on the Horizon

After Kelce’s romantic garden proposal at his Leawood estate, the couple hinted at their excitement with a post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” While they’re still in the early planning stages, insiders say Taylor has been having fun exploring venues and locations.

The ceremony is expected to take place early next year at her $17 million Rhode Island estate, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about weddings of 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tron: Ares North America Box Office Day 31: Less Than $3M Away From Beating Jared Leto Marvel Flop, Morbius

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News