Taylor Swift has become the latest musician to have objects thrown at her during a concert on her Eras tour. A video has emerged showing Swift ducking as some unruly fans threw bracelets at her.

The incident has upset many of the Grammy award-winning star’s fans, with many expressing their anger at the “disrespectful and hurtful” trend.

In a new video shared on TikTok, Taylor Swift was seen coming off stage as she was surrounded by security guards. The crowd went wild as she walked past, with fans shouting to her from above.

Some fans were then spotted throwing objects at Taylor while her security team tried to bat them away. The 33-year-old was seen ducking out the way of the falling items, mirror.co.uk reported.

One person wrote: “Have you not seen all the artists getting hurt by fans throwing things at them? I’m sure she’s scared of this. Don’t throw things at her!”

Another wrote: “Stop freaking our girl out!” a third fan insisted, “She could get hurt, don’t do this guys.”

Fans said performers might be put off touring if similar incidents keep happening.

“Since that #BebeRexhar incident these concerts are never been the same. Throwing things at celebs has become a Nasty Trend. I mean What on earth is wrong with this morons,” one fan said.

The singer is yet to address the incident.

She is the latest musician to fall victim to this unruly trend of having to dodge items thrown at them while performing live. Both Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha were recently whacked in the face while on stage.

After sharing pictures of her bruised eye on Instagram, Bebe Rexha went to drastic measures to make sure she wasn’t hit again and was seen wearing protective glasses at one of her later shows.

Ava Max was also slapped by a concert-goer during one of her concerts, while Drake was left shocked when a fan threw a phone at him during a show in Chicago. Adele has even issued a stark warning to fans to stop throwing things at performers.

One expert told The Mirror that “extreme fandom” is to blame for these physical attacks.

