Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood. However, the two stars’ lives have always been controversial for their failed marriages and love affairs. Despite refusing to have started dating while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, the Eternals star once hinted at falling in love with her now-former husband during their first movie.

Brad and Angelina first met on the sets of their 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith. While the movie came out to be a blockbuster, the two soon confirmed they were dating.

Before Angie entered his life, Brad Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. The two tied the knot in 2000 and parted ways in 2005. On the other hand, Angelina Jolie was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999 and Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003.

After her two failed marriages, Angelina Jolie was impressed with Mr and Mrs Smith’s script learning how a married couple fight each other while working for rival spy agencies. As she met Pitt on the sets of the movie, the two soon hit it off and began dating. But, as Pitt was already married to the Friends star, they reportedly kept it under wraps.

However, in 2004, Angelina did hint at their relationship while talking to B Magazine. The actress opened up about her brief marriage with Johnny Lee Miller and said divorcing him was probably the dumbest thing she had ever done. During the interview, she somehow hinted at her then-alleged relationship with the Fight Club star talking about her first husband. The actress said, “We met while filming Hackers and I always fall in love while I’m working on a film. It’s such an intense thing.”

After going out for a decade, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in 2014. In 2016, the actress moved out of the Bullet Train star’s house along with their six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

