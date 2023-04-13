Taika Waititi Announces His Next Film Titled 'Next Goal Wins' With A Surprise Poster, Check Out!

Taika Waititi took his Instagram by storm announcing his upcoming feature film.

The multi-talented filmmaker has unveiled a tantalizing poster for Next Goal Wins which has left the fans buzzing with excitement.

Taika Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story.

In his Instagram post, the acclaimed director, Taika Waititi said, “sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about” But that’s not all. Waititi also claims that “Next Goal Wins” is his “least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone”, promising a refreshing departure from the dark themes and biting social commentary that has become his trademark.

That’s an intriguing poster and we can’t wait for Taika Waititi to give us more details on the project. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the space below.

