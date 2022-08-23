After making quite some news for being enraged over ‘Drago’ which is the spin-off of the cult classic film Rocky, Hollywood’s legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is once again making headlines and this time it’s for the split rumours with his wife Jennifer Flavin.

Talking about their relationship, Sylvester and Jennifer have had a tumultuous relationship and married life. Before meeting Flavin, the Rocky actor was married twice. Sylvester and Jennifer tied the knot in May 1997 however, he ended the relationship with her and went ahead to be engaged to Janice Dickinson in the 90s. However, the two later rekindled their relationship.

Well, now after just celebrating 25 years of happy married life in May 2022, rumours claim that there is trouble in paradise. These rumours were sparked after Sylvester Stallone apparently covered a tattoo on his bicep that previously featured his wife Jennifer Flavin’s face. This majorly left many questioning if the two are seeking separation.

However, the rep of Sylvester Stallone has not finally shut down these rumours by explaining the tattoo situation. According to Daily Mail, Sylvester covering up his wife’s face on his bicep and replacing it with a photo of his dog has nothing to do with their marriage. The actor’s rep explained, “Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

The actor’s rep further explained that the rumours of trouble in their relationship are false and that everything is alright between the two. The rep said, “Mr Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

What are your thoughts on Sylvester Stallone covering up his wife Jennifer Flavin’s face tattoo, do you think there is trouble in paradise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

