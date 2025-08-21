Many of you may already know about the popular entertainment website Letterboxd. It’s an Auckland-based film-focused social platform for diehard movie buffs. The international platform is renowned for its movie-centric global lists, such as the Top 50 Movies lists and the One Million and Two Million watched lists. In an exciting update for Superman fans, James Gunn’s reboot starring David Corenswet has officially joined the coveted Two-Million Watched Club on Letterboxd.

The announcement was made on the platform’s official X handle, revealing that Superman has become the fastest film ever to reach this landmark, crossing the figure in just 45 days after its theatrical release. The previous record was held by Greta Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster fantasy-comedy Barbie, which took 104 days to achieve the same feat.

Superman has just joined the Letterboxd Two Million Watched Club 🦸‍♂️ It’s the fastest premiere to two million watched at 45 days, beating Barbie’s previous record of 104 days. pic.twitter.com/CGqu0GFE5R — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 20, 2025

Any Other 2025 Movie On Letterboxd Two-Million Club?

Yes, apart from Superman, another 2025 release that joined Letterboxd’s prestigious Two-Million Watched Club was Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed supernatural film Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. Being a relatively earlier release, Sinners has currently been watched by around 2.53 million Letterboxd members, compared to Superman’s 2.02 million.

Where To Watch Superman Online?

Superman is currently available to rent/buy in the U.S. on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms. However, the film is yet to arrive on digital in India. Stay tuned for more updates on that.

Superman – Plot, Cast & Critical Response

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman currently holds an impressive 83% critics’ score, a stellar 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a solid 7.4/10 IMDb user rating.

Superman Trailer

