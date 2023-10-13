American legal-drama television series, Suits is among the most popular shows worldwide. Even though the series focuses on Harvey and Mike winning lawsuits and closing cases, Meghan Markle’s performance as the ambitious, talented paralegal Rachel Zane won the hearts of the audience.

However, her exit from the series’ seventh season broke many of the fan’s hearts. Her decision to leave the hit TV show came in 2018 when she got engaged to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Her exit was necessitated by her impending royal duties and the rigors of being a member of the British royal family.

Now we have good news for all the Suits fans. According to the latest report from Deadline, Meghan Markle is reportedly set to make a return as Rachel Zane in a spin-off series of “Suits.” The show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, is currently in the process of developing this new project for NBCUniversal. While the deals are still under negotiation, the project is expected to receive a swift green light with a significant commitment.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a revival or a reboot, and it’s not a spinoff like the 2019 series “Pearson.” Instead, it’s envisioned as expanding the “Suits” universe, similar to popular franchises like CSI and NCIS. This new legal procedure will introduce fresh characters in a different location, with Los Angeles being considered as a potential backdrop for the workplace drama.

As is typical for many NBCUniversal projects, the choice of network or platform for this potential new series remains undecided. The original “Suits” and its spinoff, “Pearson,” both found their home on the USA Network within the company. UCP, a part of Universal Studio Group, handled production for both series. Aaron Korsh and his original series executive producers, David Bartis and Doug Liman, are expected to serve as executive producers for this new project.

This report follows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s significant decision in January 2020 to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and pursue financial independence.

