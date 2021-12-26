British actress Millie Bobby Brown began her Hollywood venture by appearing on famous shows like Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and others by playing minor roles in them. The actress later got her major breakthrough in Netflix’s most loved supernatural series, Stranger Things. Just at the age of 12, the young one immensely rose to fame and now is currently the talk of the town for her adorable Christmas post with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Read on to know more!

Christmas always calls for some really adorable and heart-touching posts on social media with loved ones. Just with the same intention, Millie Bobby Brown recently shared a very cute post with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, in which she was seen cuddling by wrapping her arms around him, in front of a Christmas tree. The actress gave a very simple caption to the post which read, “Happy Holidays”.

For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi is the son of very famous rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Earlier, Millie and Jake were hitting the headlines as a rumoured couple in the month of June. However, things weren’t looking very sure between the two. After two weeks, Brown and Bongiovi were then seen strolling around New York City together and that’s when the duo made their relationship public by holding hands while walking side by side.

Before Jake, the Godzilla vs. Kong actress was being linked up with her Enola Holmes co-star Louis Partridge. However, she immediately shut down the rumours about her dating Louis. During her conversation with the Girlfriend in the year 2020, Millie said, “Louis and I worked very hard at bonding and creating a very close bond so that [the relationship] looked as realistic as possible.” She then concluded by stating, “And luckily, now he’s just one of my closest friends.”

On the professional front, Millie Bobby Brown is all set to return as Enola in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 alongside, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin.

