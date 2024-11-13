Back in the day, Steven Spielberg wasn’t just making waves in Hollywood—he was quietly proud of Christian Bale’s rise to superstardom. After their collaboration on Empire of the Sun in 1987, Spielberg watched with pride as Bale, then 12 years old, grew into one of Hollywood’s most fearless and versatile actors. Spielberg, always the mentor, couldn’t help but say, “That’s my boy” every time Bale nailed a new role.

“I take great pride in young actors who started off doing films with me and have then made careers for themselves,” Spielberg shared, reflecting on his journey with his young protégé. He wasn’t just talking the talk—Spielberg truly believed in Bale’s talent from the start. “Nothing Christian Bale does has ever failed to impress me,” he added, emphasizing the actor’s constant growth. From his fearless performance as a child in Empire of the Sun to his recent roles, Spielberg saw nothing but greatness ahead for Bale.

But it wasn’t just Christian Bale who had a spot in Spielberg’s heart. He also shared an epic bond with Harrison Ford, the iconic Indiana Jones. These two had their kind of movie-making magic, constantly cracking up over how they managed to pull off some of their wildest stunts. “Are we really going to get away with this?” they’d joke, loving how far they could push the envelope. And somehow, they always nailed it.

Spielberg knew how to keep things chill on set, too. While filming Raiders of the Lost Ark, he had a pretty give to break the ice with actors: making biscuits. He invited them to meet him in the kitchen at The Egg Company, across from Universal Studios. “The great thing about cooking is that an actor comes in to meet the director, and the actor is usually terrified,” Spielberg said. But with some casual cooking, the nerves disappeared, and it all became about good vibes and making the whole team feel at ease.

Despite all the accolades, Spielberg’s journey wasn’t all smooth sailing. He’s had his share of rejections, too. Some actors weren’t keen on working with him, and yeah, he’s been turned down a few times. But it didn’t stop him from doing his thing—pushing boundaries, spotting raw talent, and making magic on screen.

Ultimately, he wasn’t just proud of his actors because they were successful—he was proud of how they grew. Christian Bale’s journey from Empire of the Sun to dominating Hollywood? It’s a testament to Spielberg’s eye for greatness. He said, “I am impressed by the roles [Bale] takes.” And honestly, who wouldn’t be?

