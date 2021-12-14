Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx have come together to urge fans to not share any spoilers after watching the film through a funny PSA video. The excitement amongst the Marvel fans has reached its heights as we are just a few days away from the release day.

Advertisement

There are several rumours around the film that have been making the headlines. The biggest of all amongst them is that former Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will also appear in the movie. Fans will just have to watch it to know if it is true or not.

Advertisement

As we are just a couple of days away from the release day of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the cast, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx, has made an announcement to the fans, urging fans who sees the movie in the coming days not to spoil it for others who haven’t. As reported by ComicBook, the video is posted by SONY Pictures.

Watch the video here:



Along with the video of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx requesting fans to not spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home, comes a caption, which reads, “NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person. If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

The movie will see the return of the former villains like Electro, played by Foxx, Dr. Otto Octavius, played by Alfred Molina, Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, and more. Peter Parker will also be turning for help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Other actors who are going to appear in the film besides Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, and all the others mentioned above are Thomas Haden Church, J.K. Simmons, Benedict Wong, and Harry Holland.

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts 3 Trailer Out! “Johnny Depp Will Always Be My Grindelwald,” Reacts Fans As Mads Mikkelsen Takes Over

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube