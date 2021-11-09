Recent social media leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home have been taking the internet by storm, a month before its official release date. In the most recent pictures going viral on Twitter and Instagram, a major multiverse crossover can be witnessed with big Hollywood names like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox, amongst others. The pictures seem to be taken from climax scene of the upcoming Marvel movie, getting the fans more intrigued than ever.

Advertisement

In the photographs leaked from the sets, all three Spider-Men can be spotted in the same frame on a lounge with their masks pulled off. Andrew Garfield, who played the lead in The Amazing Spider-Man, can be seen standing in the far left, speaking with added hand gestures while Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire attentively look ahead.

This is supposed to be the final battle but judging by the looks of both Tobey and Andrew compared to Tom’s I’m starting to think they show up at the very end of the movie which of course will definitely make me angry.#SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/EbmuYRABKe — Emily🏳️‍🌈 (@darrenboseman) November 9, 2021

Advertisement

In another set of stills, the three actors are seen hanging around on a tall steel structure while a bright blue screen rests in the background. Fans seem to have mixed reactions to the leaked pictures as some feel disheartened about the spoilers while others are intrigued to watch the film next month.

Proof that Tobey and Andrew are returning in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/w9qLpYNIY1 — Spidey Boy (@IronWolfNetYT) November 9, 2021

In another set of pictures, the three Spider-Man costumes can be seen hanging around the sets, giving the fans a sneak peek on what lies ahead. A few pictures also show Green Goblin’s suit alongside photographs of another antagonist, Dr. Otto Octavius. Have a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked pictures here.

Leaked photos of the Goblin suit and some Spider-Man suits pic.twitter.com/tBhjm9U9gM — News and Leaks (@NewsNLeaks) November 9, 2021

Leaked photos of three of the villains. pic.twitter.com/eEGTAg6WbD — News and Leaks (@NewsNLeaks) November 9, 2021

A few Twitter handles also shared pictures Charlie Fox, donning the role of the blind lawyer from his MCU series, Daredevil. He is spotted having a chat with Happy and Aunt May, who play key roles in the latest Spider-Man version.

everyone talking about the leaked picture of andrew and tobey with tom but all i can focus on is charlie cox in the mcu as daredevil… it’s what we deserve pic.twitter.com/QEdt92Mpof — a-luca-rd 🌈, Hu Tao and 1896 others (@boyupfront) November 9, 2021

Yeah Tom, Tobey, and Andrew standing together is cool, BUT HOLY FUCK MY BOY IS BACK😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/20CZybY7nO — painfulgamer (@painfulgamer1) November 9, 2021

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to the theatres in India on December 17, 2021, in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. The film has been directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Alfred Molina, amongst others.

Must Read: BTS Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ Is A Chartbuster As It Is Set To Surpass Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ On Worldwide iTunes Chart, ARMY Can’t Help But React!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube