Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reportedly moving away from Hollywood. The Tinsel-town can be a fascinating place to be for any star, but when one craves a “normal” life, it can be hard to get there. Gosling has been on a hiatus from filming after starring in 2018’s First Man, and has a full slate of projects ahead. Meanwhile, the actress and his wife, Eva, reportedly wants to focus on being a mother, much like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Advertisement

Ryan and Eva have been married since 2011 and share two children, Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amada Lee Gosling. The two actors have also worked together on films. But now, there is something more important than their lives in the City of Light on their minds.

Advertisement

According to OK! Magazine, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are allegedly looking to leave Hollywood, Los Angeles, for the sake of their children’s well-being and privacy. Though the couple is already private about their kids, they reportedly want to move further away to Canada. A source close to the stars told the outlet, “Eva’s only interest right now is being a mom, and Ryan totally supports her.”

Just like Gwyneth Paltrow and even Cameron Diaz, Eva Mendes hasn’t been in the film for a while now. While Ryan Gosling has just reportedly signed on to the movie Barbie, which will also star Margot Robbie, he is rumoured to take another break from the films. Moreover, the report also states that they are looking for houses in the La La Land actor’s hometown.

“He’ll take another extended break, the perfect time to make a move,” added the source. While they will still keep a spot in Los Angeles, “Eva and Ryan have agreed they want their main base to be Canada,” the source further said. “They can’t think of a better place to raise their family.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes won’t be the first Hollywood couples to move out of the country for their family. Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth and his family relocated to his native country back in 2014.

Must Read: Kit Harington Has A Hilarious Response When His Son Watches His S*x Scenes From Game Of Thrones

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube