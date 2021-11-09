The BTS boys, not only as a group but individually are also filled with immense talent. As recently, BTS’ vocalist Kim Seokjin recently dropped an Original Sound Track (OST) for the ongoing K-drama, Jirisan. The song, titled Yours, has been spreading like wildfire on the internet. Now, it is said that Jin’s OST is all set to surpass or tie-up with Adele’s Easy On Me that is currently ruling over 95 countries.

Advertisement

The OST by him is a ballad and was written by Gaemi and JIDA. The song has done justice to the melodious tune and soul-touching lyrics.

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the topic, Jin’s song ‘Yours’ is currently in the number one position in 91 countries on the iTunes chart. The rest of the other top four places are all held by BTS’ hit songs. However, this is a huge deal as his song was hardly been promoted by BigHit or the makers of the K-Drama, yet it came out to be such a super hit!

Talking about the other top four places, they are taken over by BTS songs like Butter, Film Out, Permission To Dance and My Universe (BTS X Coldplay). Then comes Adele’s song ‘Easy On Me’ whose as earlier said is ruling over 95 nations, and that’s how it makes Jin’s ‘Yours’ take over the second place just behind Adele.

However, the ARMY is super proud of what has been achieved and he has reached the same level as Adele. The fans can’t stop expressing their feelings on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

never thought we’d be seeing seokjin and adele competing on the charts… MASSIVE — rammie⁷ YOURS BY JIN (@scftkoos) November 7, 2021

JIN’s YOURS 91 #1 ON ITUNES SO CLOSE TO BEAT ADELE’S pic.twitter.com/yg5Ywpflbs — sya ❤️‍🔥 yours best ost (@joonmoonlight) November 9, 2021

JIN ‘YOURS’ ost from Jirisan ranked #1 in USA – Top Sellers surpassing Adele, Post Malone & The Weeknd! – ©️ YES! Seokjin did that! pic.twitter.com/SA5KM6boNV — Quinzey (@thejkhey) November 8, 2021

WITH 81 #1 ON ITUNES, YOURS BY JIN BECOMES THE SONG BY A SOLOIST WITH THE 2ND MOST #1 ON ITUNES IN 2021, ONLY BEHIND ADELE 🤯🔥 CONGRATULATIONS KIM SEOKJIN🥳 — JIN DATA || YOURS BY JIN (@jinsdata) November 7, 2021

i keep saying it but i can't get over how how 'yours' was unpromoted but it beat songs from adele, ed sheeran, the weeknd who have been heavily promoting their songs.. and with his FIRST solo song… and all that in a FEW HOURS. i can't comprehend how incredibly powerful jin is — leanne (@morejinnie) November 7, 2021

Jin’s YOURS just needs #1 in 3 more countries to surpass Adele….. im gonna take a BREAK — sya ❤️‍🔥 yours best ost (@joonmoonlight) November 9, 2021

Jin outselling adele omg pic.twitter.com/rqCIvc5B27 — Elena⁷ (@namgistory) November 7, 2021

Please tell debuting Jin that he won't go easy on Adele! I respect her, but I'm BTS' fan 😉 he deserved, congratulations! Of course his achievements in other countries are as much important as this one 😉 # 1 in my country too!#Seokjin @BTS_twt 🎉#YoursByJin #YoursOutNow https://t.co/e8OfsQ7f2h — Serendipity⁷💜ᴮᴱ (@Serendi53287486) November 7, 2021

🐹📈 With 81 #1's on iTunes, "Yours" is the 2nd song by a soloist with most #1's on iTunes in 2021! Only behind Adele! 🤩🔥#Yours #Jin #SeokjinCharts @BTS_twt — 🐹📈 (@SeokjinCharts) November 7, 2021

Look’s like he has accomplished a lot, isn’t it?!

Jin and the boys have been making us all go gaga over them since they gave us their hit single ‘No More Dream’ in 2013 and they are just unstoppable!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About Heart-Breaking Experience Of Spider-Man Franchise: “Money Corrupted All Of Us & Led To The Terrible Ecological Collapse”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube