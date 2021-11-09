BTS Jin's Jirisan OST 'Yours' To Tie Or Surpass Adele's Easy On Me On Worldwide iTunes Chart, Fans React!
The BTS boys, not only as a group but individually are also filled with immense talent. As recently, BTS’ vocalist Kim Seokjin recently dropped an Original Sound Track (OST) for the ongoing K-drama, Jirisan. The song, titled Yours, has been spreading like wildfire on the internet. Now, it is said that Jin’s OST is all set to surpass or tie-up with Adele’s Easy On Me that is currently ruling over 95 countries.

The OST by him is a ballad and was written by Gaemi and JIDA. The song has done justice to the melodious tune and soul-touching lyrics.

Now, coming back to the topic, Jin’s song ‘Yours’ is currently in the number one position in 91 countries on the iTunes chart. The rest of the other top four places are all held by BTS’ hit songs. However, this is a huge deal as his song was hardly been promoted by BigHit or the makers of the K-Drama, yet it came out to be such a super hit!

Talking about the other top four places, they are taken over by BTS songs like Butter, Film Out, Permission To Dance and My Universe (BTS X Coldplay). Then comes Adele’s song ‘Easy On Me’ whose as earlier said is ruling over 95 nations, and that’s how it makes Jin’s ‘Yours’ take over the second place just behind Adele.

However, the ARMY is super proud of what has been achieved and he has reached the same level as Adele. The fans can’t stop expressing their feelings on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

Look’s like he has accomplished a lot, isn’t it?!

Jin and the boys have been making us all go gaga over them since they gave us their hit single ‘No More Dream’ in 2013 and they are just unstoppable!

