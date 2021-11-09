One of the most trending things across the country right now is Eternals, which has managed to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe a massive shift from the vibe the studio is known for. A major chunk of the credit for that goes to Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and her cinematic sensibilities that made it possible. But now that the movie has finally hit shores and earned a big opening at the box office, the big question is whether there is a part 2 or not and if Chloé takes the reign back or not.

Eternals takes us 7000 years back in time and traces the roots of the god-like celestials who are destined to save Earth from Deviants. The film brought the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden Kumail Nanjiani, and more to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film ends with a note that the Eternals will return, but in a film that continues the main saga or standalone flicks or special appearances, is still unknown.

Nate Moore most recently has spoken against the idea of sequels and trilogies. He had said that not every movie must be a trilogy. Chloé Zhao now talks about it and is content with what is in her hands right now. She says she was encouraged to make a good standalone movie and it now belongs to the audience and not her.

As per Screenrant, Chloé Zhao said, “I was encouraged to make a good standalone film, very encouraged to do that. I think now the film belongs to you, not me, and we want to see how this child grows in this scary, wild, and beautiful world. And then we need to watch and listen and learn and then see where we go from there.”

Chloé Zhao makes it clear that the scale of a movie does not matter to her. She is more than happy to go back and shoot films with a limited crew. “But I think, maybe I’m wrong about this, but I feel like filmmakers, it doesn’t matter what genre, they tend to make the same movie over and over and over. There’s certain themes, there’s certain things that I would keep pushing, I’m very happy to go back to make films with five people again,” Eternals director concluded.

