Chris Pratt has shared insight into the first day of production of the upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Directed by James Gunn, the film is set to be released in 2023. Pratt has played the character of Star-Lord in the first two parts of the franchise. Not only have the fans loved him but as well as the entire Marvel series.

The third instalment is expected to have Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki. Another big casting news is that Will Poulter will be joining the franchise as Adam Warlock, making it the actor‘s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now that the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally begun, Chris Pratt has taken to his Instagram to share how he felt after the first day of filming. With a photo of the cast and Gunn, Pratt wrote, “Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed.”

The caption written by Chris Pratt further read, “So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius @jamesgunn Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait.” Even though the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor has a massive social media following, he recently faced a backlash from them due to a controversial post.

The Instagram post where Pratt mentioned his new wife and his “healthy” new daughter became the topic of discussion as the Jurassic World actor has a child with developmental issues with his previous wife, Anna Faris.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt also recently revealed in the new Marvel book that he declined the offer of playing the role of Star-Lord initially. “At the time, as an actor, I didn’t really believe that I would be right for Quill,” he said. Read more on Koimoi!

