Ryan Reynold knows who will win a fight between Deadpool, Black Adam and Wonder Woman. There has been a lot of buzz around the actor as well as Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The three A-listers appeared in their latest film Red Notice, and the one thing common between them other than starring in this film is that they have either a part of Marvel or DC.

Ryan starred as Deadpool, and Johnson will take up the role of Black Adam in the MCU. While Gadot appeared as Wonder Woman in the DCEU. Now the Free Guy actor has given his opinions on who would win a fight between the three heroes.

During the world premiere of Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds was asked in an interview with Variety if his Deadpool would come out on top in a fight between Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. We all know Deadpool is known for his humour, which was kept alive by Reynolds while answering the question.

Ryan Reynolds said, “Oh boy, I think the audience, the audience is going to win in that fight. And whatever lawyer managed to figure out how to bring all those three together.” However, once before, the actor said Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman would win a fight between Deadpool and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Previously, The Rock shared that wants to see a crossover between Marvel and DC to the same outlet. “I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman — what we were just talking about today was, you know, I turn to Ryan and Gal, and I said there should be a crossover with Marvel and the DC Universe. We could be the ones to possibly make it happen, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens down the road,” he said.

Though it is a long shot to see all the three superheroes from Marvel and DC in one frame, it is not impossible to watch the actors who play the role of the heroes in one film. Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, is available on Netflix.

