Spider-Man fans have been waiting a long time for Tom Holland’s return, and the countdown for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already kicked off. The upcoming Marvel movie set to release on July 31 brings back Tom Holland in the spider suit, reprising his character of Peter Parker. Almost five years later, the expectations around the return are sky-high.

The trailer of the upcoming film, released a few weeks ago, offers a glimpse of Peter Parker’s life after the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot who he was. As fans wait with baited breath to watch the film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed why this chapter could feel very different from the Spider-Man movies that came before it.

Kevin Feige Says The Film Focuses On Classic Spider-Man Elements

In a recent interview, Feige said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is accurate to the comic books. He said, “It is the first Spider-Man film that we’ve made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner, and going out and using his great power responsibly.”

Peter Parker Is Dealing With The Fallout Of No Way Home

Director Destin Daniel Cretton also shared new details about Peter’s mindset in the film. According to Cretton, the events of No Way Home leave Peter carrying a great deal of emotional weight. Instead of focusing on relationships or personal happiness, he throws himself into being Spider-Man.

“That’s the core theme that I find incredibly relatable. I think most people at certain points in our lives have gone through loss. At least for me, and I think for many people, the result can be: ‘Screw it. I’m just going to work. I’m going to do nothing else but work.’ That’s obviously not the most healthy state,” the director said.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast & Release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. With Marvel promising a return to Spider-Man’s comic-book roots, fans will soon find out whether Peter Parker’s next chapter is his most personal one yet.

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