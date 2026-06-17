Fans of Spider-Man and Tom Holland have been counting down the days to see Peter Parker swing back to the big screens once again. With the excitement around the latest installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, at an all-time high, the film continues to build momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on July 31.

However, Indian fans can experience the spectacle beforehand with an early release on July 30, 2026. As anticipation continues to grow, the audience can now reserve their seat to watch the film on the big screen and not miss the initial shows.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Booking Opens In India

The advance booking for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially opened in India. Fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch Tom Holland reprise his iconic Peter Parker role can now book their tickets. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has officially started advance bookings for the highly anticipated movie.

The studio has announced that bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are open across premium large formats, including P[XL], Big Pix, Screen X, ICE, 4DX, and MX, giving fans the opportunity to experience the film on the biggest and most immersive screens available.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It’s a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit theaters on 30th July 2026 across all premium large formats in 2D and 3D in India.

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For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

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