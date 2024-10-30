Smile 2 dives back into the eerie world where unsettling grins hold dark secrets. The sequel to Smile picks up with new characters haunted by the sinister, cursed Smile that seems to linger like a bad omen. The main character of Smile 2, Skye Riley, has drawn inspiration from several real-life singers.

The movie continues targeting Riley, a booming yet tormented musician played by Noami Scott. She is haunted by guilt over a tragic car crash that killed her boyfriend and battling chronic back pain. Due to her history of substance misuse, Skye struggles to find effective pain relief and seeks help from an old high school friend for Vicodin. Tragically, he becomes another victim of the haunting Smile curse and takes his own life right before her eyes, marking Skye as the demon’s next prey.

Skye Riley’s Is Based on Several Pop Stars

In Smile 2, director Parker Finn draws inspiration from the careers of artists like Lady Gaga, FKA Twigs, Rihana, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sia, who have openly shared their struggles with fame. In Smile 2, this influence is woven into Skye’s story as her music becomes her expressive lens for her demons. Songs like Death of Me tease about her intense and toxic past with her late boyfriend, while New Brain captures her desperate desire to escape the curse. As the Smile curse slowly consumes her, her hope of turning off her emotions proves futile.

Who Wrote Skye Riley’s Songs In Smile 2?

The production duo created the songs in Smile 2, Take a Daytrip. They are popularly known for their work with hip-hop artists like Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and Juice Wrld. Take a Daytrip brings a unique edge to the movie’s music, bringing a satirical and gritty vibe to Smile 2.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Daryl’s Survival in The Walking Dead Always Meant to Change the Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News