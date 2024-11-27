During a panel discussion, the Basic Instinct star was asked to share her opinions on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which she said was “a big” question to think about.

Sharon Stone Took a Dig At Donald Trump

“We have to stop and think about who we choose for government,” the prominent Democratic supporter, who has been a fierce critique of Donald Trump, asserted, delivering a sharp rebuke of the President-elect. “And if we are choosing our government or the government is choosing itself.

“You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before,” Stone continued. “My country is amid adolescence.

Sharon Stone Is Against the Notion ‘Women Should Help Women’

Stone added that Americans had never experienced such events in the nation before.

“So, Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté,” she said, per Fox News. “I would say that the only way we can help with these issues is to help each other.”

She discouraged that only “women should help women because that’s the only way we have survived so far.” Instead, Stone offered, “We must say that good men must help good men, and those good men must be very aware that a lot of their friends are not good men.”

The actress added, “We can’t continue to pretend that your friends are good men when they’re not. You must be very clear-minded and understand that your friends who are not good men are dangerous, violent men. You have to keep them away from your daughters, your wives, and your girlfriends because this is the time when we can no longer look away when bad men are bad.”

The Golden Globe Award winner reflected, “I was watching a comedian the other night, and he said, ‘I asked a woman to dinner and she said yes. And it was such a brave thing for her to do because the only real thing, the No. 1 killer in the world today, is men. For men, the No. 1 killer is heart disease.’”

She concluded by addressing violence against women, stating, “The No. 1 killer for women is men. It is essential to remember that. It’s essential to remember that.”

