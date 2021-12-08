As a part of his exclusive multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, director Destin Cretton will soon start working on the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as a writer and director.

Following the new deal, Destin Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney Plus and the Onyx Collective for Hulu and other platforms.

Destin’s new production company named Family Owned, which he is launching with partner Asher Goldstein, will take care of these productions. The two will focus on projects in film and TV that highlight the experiences of communities that have traditionally been overlooked by pop culture, as reported by Deadline.

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, said in a statement, “Destin Cretton is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

“Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community,” Cretton said in a statement.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

