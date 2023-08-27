Scarlett Johansson, with around 35 films in her kitty, currently holds the crown of Highest Grossing Box Office Star Of All-Time. She has surpassed superstars like Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson, and Tom Cruise, amongst others, to achieve that feat. This happened years ago but even the Black Widow actress was unaware of it. Scroll below for her exciting reaction!

The box office earnings of all her films have been around $14.56 billion worldwide. This includes multi-starrer biggies like Avengers, Jojo Rabbit, The Prestige as well as solo outings like Black Widow. Robert Downey Jr is on the second spot of Highest Grossing Box Office Stars of All-Time, followed by Samuel L Jackson, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt and others.

In an interview with YouTube channel @TheSkinnyConfidential, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she was unaware of the huge achievement for the longest time. She said, “Somebody told me that yesterday for the first time. I had not heard that. I thought it was Samuel L Jackson or Robert Downey Jr but they told me yesterday that I’d surpassed them (laughing). But I’m sure it’s just till the next Sam Jackson movie comes out.”

In another interview with Hello!, Scarlett Johansson joked, “I’m pretty sure I’m going to get some text message from Sam [L] Jackson, that’ll be like ‘No, no, no, no. Wait a minute. I think he’s the number one, oh I guess I’m the maybe [number one] actress”

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Asteroid City alongside Tom Hanks and Edward Norton, amongst others. The comedy-drama grossed $49 million worldwide.

