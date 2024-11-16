Sandra Bullock’s secret to looking like she’s frozen in time? It’s not your typical beauty routine! The Birdbox star is all about those p*nis facials. Yeah, you read that right! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bullock spilled the beans on her surprisingly unconventional skincare regimen, and let’s just say it had everyone talking. It turns out that the 53-year-old Ocean’s 8 star has a facial routine involving epidermal growth factors (EGF), which come from Korean newborns’ foreskins. Yeah, let that sink in.

So, what exactly is this bizarre treatment? Bullock explained that the process uses cells from the foreskin that have been cloned in a lab. She described the method, which involves microneedling, as a little roller that “ruptures the collagen” in your skin, giving it a boost. “You look like a burn victim for a day,” she joked, “but then it pushes the serum in.” Of course, Ellen jumped in with a no-nonsense explanation for the audience, saying, “It’s foreskin from a Korean baby.” If that wasn’t enough to raise eyebrows, Bullock had the perfect punchline: “When you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the p*nis.’”

This wasn’t just a solo stunt by Sandra Bullock. She and her Ocean’s 8 co-star, Cate Blanchett, are both fans of this oddly named treatment. Both actresses swear by the Hollywood EGF Facial, a procedure made famous by The Georgia Louise Atelier in New York. The facial, which runs about $650, combines a TCA chemical peel, micro-needling, and, of course, the application of that special EGF serum—derived from the stem cells of discarded foreskin (don’t worry, the cells are cloned and FDA-approved).

So, what’s the science behind it? Basically, microneedling creates tiny little holes in your skin, which helps the good stuff—like that EGF serum—sink in deeper. We’re talking smoother texture, less discoloration, and a major anti-aging effect. It’s like giving your skin a total reset. Dr. Jaber and Dr. Nazarian aren’t messing around; they say it’s all about rejuvenating from within. The practice isn’t just about looking good on the surface—it’s about natural, profound skin renewal.

And get this—while it sounds a little out there, this whole EGF serum thing has been around for a while. It’s not just a Hollywood gimmick. Beauty brands have been using it in products for ages, and now stars are getting in on the action. Bullock, who looks like she hasn’t aged since the ’90s, proves this works. So yeah, it might sound weird, but if it keeps you looking like you just stepped off the red carpet, maybe it’s worth the shot?

So, what’s the takeaway? Sandra Bullock‘s keeping that youthful glow thanks to the p*nis facial, and honestly, who wouldn’t want a little piece of that magic? It’s quirky, it’s unexpected, but it works. Hollywood is all about finding the next big thing to stay looking fresh, and this one’s making waves. Would you try it? Or is this one trend you’re skipping? Either way, it’s safe to say this weird beauty hack isn’t going anywhere.

