Samuel L. Jackson knew how to guarantee box office numbers, even if it meant personally fronting the first thousand bucks. During a hilarious appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jackson cracked the secret: “I know when I have a movie that’s opening, I know it’s going to make at least $1,000 that weekend because I buy $1,000 worth of tickets. I give them to the church, or I give them to somebody, and their kids go.” That’s not just confidence. That’s commitment.

The moment had the audience in stitches, but he wasn’t joking. Jackson backed his films, literally. And while $1,000 wouldn’t dent today’s box office reports, the gesture summed up Jackson’s larger-than-life energy. Whether it was Pulp Fiction or Snakes on a Plane, he showed up for his work.

Before becoming the legend everyone quoted, Jackson built his resume with films like Coming to America, Goodfellas, and Patriot Games. His big break exploded with Pulp Fiction in 1994. As Jules Winnfield, he delivered Bible verses with gunfire precision and earned an Oscar nod. He didn’t win; Martin Landau took it for Ed Wood, but Jackson walked out as a pop culture icon.

Then came Star Wars. Fans met him as Mace Windu, the Jedi with the purple lightsaber. Then came The Avengers, where he turned Nick Fury into a cornerstone of the MCU. The Marvel team even remodeled Fury’s comic-book likeness to look like him. When the source material starts copying you, you’re no longer just an actor. You’re a brand.

But Jackson never relied on hype. He believed in showing up, at the theater, with the people. “I go to the movie after the movie’s been open for a moment,” he said on the show. “To see what normal people are saying or doing while they’re watching the film.” His take? Premieres were just echo chambers. “Everybody’s there to kiss your ass. They’re gonna love the movie.”

What he valued more was raw, unfiltered feedback. “You go with some regular people, and they go out of the movie, ‘This movie sucked!’” he laughed. “‘But that Sam Jackson was just the s***. He’s always the s***.’” Whether he was in a hit or a flop, the audience always walked out talking about him.

And at home? He binge-watched himself guilt-free.

Even in his 70s, Jackson stayed booked and busy. He returned to the MCU in Secret Invasion and The Marvels, keeping the Nick Fury momentum alive. And while he never snagged a competitive Oscar, the Academy honored him in 2022 with an Honorary Award, long overdue recognition for the guy whose films never flopped, even if he had to buy the first thousand tickets himself.

